NEWBERRY – Keep Newberry County Beautiful is bringing back the Summer Fair in Newberry.

The fair will take place August 25-28, 2022, at the fairgrounds on Adelaide Street in Newberry. During the fair, there will be amusement rides, fair food, games, local artisans, community booths and more.

Space is available for rent. This includes food booths, food trucks, retail vendors, community booths. Sponsor opportunities are still available. visit www.keepnewberrybeautiful.com for more information.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the fair should fill out a background check and submit it to Executive Director Crista Lukoski, call (803) 597-3160 or email Keepnewberrybeautiful@gmail.com.