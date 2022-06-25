NEWBERRY COUNTY — County council named nominees to the Economic Development Strategic Planning Task Force.

The task force is expected to meet over the next six to nine months to craft a new five-year economic development strategic plan. Assisted by staff and some professional consultants, the group will help guide this process and help determine numerous things such as Newberry County Economic Development’s mission and vision statements; what the primary target business sectors should be; what kind of economic development product (sites, buildings and infrastructure) need to be invested in; how to apply development incentives; how economic development efforts should be structured, etc.

Council’s seven nominees for the task force are:

• Jennifer Birochak nominated by Councilperson Henry Livingston.

• Michelle Long nominated by Councilperson Les Hipp.

• Blake Roche nominated by Councilperson Todd Johnson.

• Jeff Wicker nominated by Councilperson Travis Reeder.

• Kara Cannon nominated by Councilperson Robert Shealy (Shealy was absent from the meeting, nomination read by Travis Reeder).

• O.L. “Buddy” Johnson Jr. nominated by Councilperson Mary Arrowood

• Boyd Parr nominated by Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry.

The above group will team with three individuals to be named by the county administrator to complete the 10-member task force.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.