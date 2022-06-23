NEWBERRY — In an effort to recognize students for their academic achievement on iReady testing for the 2021-2022 school year, Newberry Middle School hosted an end of the year carnival at the end of the school year.

Students who completed testing and met their typical growth goals on iReady were invited to attend. Goals were set beginning in September based on individual student progress and needs from the baseline test, with each student receiving an individualized target goal. Students worked in an individualized pathway throughout the year to prepare and practice, were reassessed mid-year with goals being discussed with teachers and administration and completed final testing in March to determine overall growth.

“We are proud to help our students learn the importance of setting goals and working hard, while also celebrating significant gains with them,” said a NMS representative.

Due to donations made by community sponsors were able to offer many fun activities at the event, including:

• Inflatables

• Dunk booth

• Gaming truck

• Laser tag

• Pelican’s SnoBalls

• Various games and activities

• Karaoke

• Concessions

• Picnic lunch

“A huge thank you goes to our sponsors for their generous donations: Fresh Tech Entertainment, Palmetto Landscape and Lawn Care, Brigman’s Septic Tank Service, LLC, Outlaw Tattoo Co., US Foods, NMS seventh grade teachers, Lotus and Birch, Blackmon’s Jewelry Repair, Senn Freight Lines, Mrs. Dana Thomas, Mr. Bryan Singleton, Genesis Hub, Coach’s Mobile Notary Service, Ms. Victoria Burkins, and Merle Norman Cosmetics,” said the school representative.