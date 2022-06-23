NEWBERRY COUNTY — During the early morning hours of Friday, June 9, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Jollystreet Road for a report of a tractor driving through a shed, and still running.

According to a release from the NCSO, responding deputies discovered a bulldozer on top of a shed, with the tracks still in motion. One of the deputies was able to safely get on the bulldozer and take it out of gear and cut the engine off. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the bulldozer was stolen from a nearby construction site and driven to the house on Jollystreet Road.

The bulldozer was aimed in the direction of the house, which caused extensive damage to the side porch, a carport and then a block shed at the rear of the house, according to the release.

“Investigators collected forensic evidence that developed the suspect for this isolated crime,” said Sheriff Lee Foster.

The NCSO charged Robert Fred Robarge, 41, on June 17, he was charged with attempted murder, malicious injury to property and grand larceny.

“Our investigating deputies determined this was act of revenge for allegations made in a previous case. This was a very dangerous and costly act of vengeance that could have cost the life of the person inside the house or someone traveling on Jollystreet Road in the early morning darkness,” Foster said. “This criminal act shows just how far a defendant will take actions to destroy the lives of others, which will not be tolerated.”