NEWBERRY — Newberry College announced that Sandra Rouse, Ph.D., dean of students, will leave the institution in July after eight years.

She has accepted a position at Wofford College as vice president for campus life and student development and dean of students.

“Losing Dr. Rouse is a big loss for the college,” said President Maurice Scherrens. “She has developed into a premier dean of students, an invaluable member of President’s Council, a trusted colleague and a dear friend.

“She has served as the voice of our students, and she has guided us through the pandemic with sage advice and inter-agency collaboration. Wofford is a wonderful institution and I have every confidence Sandra will continue to flourish in her new environment. She has served Newberry College well, and we all wish her the very best good fortune in this new endeavor.”

The Barnwell native first joined Newberry College in 1998 as assistant director of residence life and student activities, and she was promoted to director of residence life later that year. She pursued other opportunities, earned her doctorate in higher education administration, and returned to Newberry in 2014. She assumed her present role in August 2016.

As dean of students, Rouse has been responsible for residence life, campus security, health and counselling services, student engagement and fraternity and sorority life, among others.

Rouse also contributed her experience in the performing arts as interim head coach of the Newberry College Dance Team in 2019.

“It is bittersweet for me to leave my Newberry College family,” said Rouse. “As I take this next step on my career journey, Newberry will always have a place in my heart and I’ll remain an active supporter.”

Rouse’s last day is July 15. A nationwide search for her successor has begun.