NEWBERRY — Newberry College has named Bret A. Clark, Ph.D., as dean of sciences and mathematics.

Clark has been a member of the Newberry College faculty since 1995, when he arrived as an assistant professor of biology. He served as chair of the Department of Sciences and Mathematics since 2017. During his tenure, Clark developed courses in immunology and virology, alongside his instruction in general biology and microbiology.

“I look forward to working with the other division deans to further the mission and vision of Newberry College,” said Clark. “More specifically, I am excited to play a major role in advancing Newberry College into a leader in STEM education in South Carolina.”

In his new role, Clark will oversee programs in biology, chemistry, computer science, exercise science, mathematics and neuroscience.

Clark has received numerous campus awards, including the W.C. “Billy” Carter Professorship in the Liberal Arts and Sciences from 2001 to 2004; the Boyd Professorship for Teaching Excellence in 2007 and 2010; the Student Government Association Professor of the Year in 1997 and 2010; and the SCICU Excellence in Teaching award in 2016.

Clark earned his doctorate in microbiology from the Medical College of Georgia and his bachelor’s degree from Furman University. He is a member of the American Society for Microbiology.

He resides in Leesville with his wife, Sharah, and they have two adult children, Bailey and Jordyn. The Clarks are members of Summer Memorial Lutheran Church in Newberry.