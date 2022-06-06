NEWBERRY — South Carolina Superintendent of Education candidate, Lisa Ellis, held an event on Tuesday, May 24, to discuss her plans and inspiration for her run.

Ellis, who has been a South Carolina teacher for 21 years, spoke with and met Newberry County residents at the Newberry Country Club.

“I have been advocating for teachers and students through S.C. Red and I want to make sure the school districts are transparent, and that can happen through round table conversations and Facebook Lives. One big change I would like to see happen is more teachers and staff fighting for their students.” she said.

There are currently three Democratic primary candidates, one being Ellis and six Republican candidates running for the position, currently held by Molly Spearman, who will not seek reelection after her term ends in 2023.

Ellis, who teaches journalism at Blythewood High School, formed and serves on the board with “SC for ED” a nonprofit group that advocates for higher pay and better working conditions for students and teachers. In the past few years, “SC for Ed” has become a very notable advocacy group in the state, holding a 2019 March for Teachers in Columbia that included around 10,000 people.

“I hope that immediate changes will be seen, including a raise in funding for teacher and staff salary, and more funding for school districts,” she said.

The primary election for State School Superintendent will be held June 14, and a new superintendent will be chosen in November to represent South Carolina schools. Ellis enthusiastically encourages all to come out and be a part of the important decision that will affect our children and their teachers as Ellis feels that children in our state are not being provided an adequate education.

Ellis also stresses how important it is to know about our elected officials.

“It is important to pay attention to how much our elected Congress people we have representing our state care about these issues, and this platform will give me the opportunity for them to hear us,” she said.

