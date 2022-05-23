NEWBERRY COUNTY — Students who have borrowed federal education loans and are finishing their schooling must take exit counseling, according to KHEAA.

The federal government requires the counseling so student loan borrowers will understand their obligations and options. During their counseling session, they will learn how to ensure that they make their payments on time and whether they can qualify for a deferment or forbearance.

Deferments and forbearances let you stop making payments temporarily, if you qualify. Most federal student loan payments are in forbearance at least through Aug. 31 because of the pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Education assigns student loans to one of eight loan servicers, which collect payments. Servicers also help students pick the best repayment option. Students should keep in touch with their servicer to make sure the repayment process goes smoothly.

