NEWBERRY — A press conference was held Monday at Newberry City Hall to update the public on the shootings that occurred on Wise Street early Sunday and Eleanor Street Sunday afternoon.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified the victim at the Wist Street crime scene as 16-year-old Mykain Davis. At the Eleanor Street crime scene were Jahquindon Toland, 18, Jhisere Robinson, 15, and Sonterrious Davis, 19.

Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman stated that the victims were in the same social circle. Goodman said that, at this time, there is no known motive and no known suspects. The Newberry Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Newberry County Coroner’s Office, SLED and other agencies are working together on the investigations, said Goodman.

Goodman said anyone with information on these shootings should contact the Newberry Police Department at 803-321-1010 or Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All tips can remain anonymous.

