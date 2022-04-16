NEWBERRY COUNTY — The 2022 Capital Project Sales Tax Commission heard the first round of project presentations during their April 4 meeting, the individuals behind these projects are vying for inclusion on the upcoming referendum (which the residents of Newberry County will vote on in November).

There are 17 potential projects for the referendum, with total request of over $45 million, according to Deputy County Administrator Karen Brehmer.

“We are looking at maybe $30 million, at this time, we don’t have more of an accurate number than about $30 million,” she said.

The first projects to present included Newberry County – County Courthouse IT/Network/Security Improvements, Newberry County and Newberry Museum – Roof Replacement and HVAC Improvements, Newberry County – Mawsons Way Improvements and Extension, Town of Little Mountain – Little Mountain Reunion Park Amphitheater, Town of Prosperity – Prosperity Well Rehab and Water Tank Construction.

County Courthouse IT/Network/Security Improvements

Ervin West, Newberry County facilities director, gave the details of this project, including the project price tag of $295,000.

This project would include relocating equipment to the third floor, design of a new network system VC3, new equipment (racks, switch gear, wiring, termination hardware), building renovations and testing and commissioning.

West broke down the existing issues with the system in place now, this included insufficient space, damp low-lit area (the basement), lack of climate control, switches near maximum capacity, difficulty accessing equipment for repair and maintenance.

“The courthouse was designed/built in the 1920s, in the 1920s they didn’t know anything about a computer, networks, IT and internet. As it has come along in Newberry County, it has come along one at a time,” West said. “The courthouse was not designed originally for it, never any space for a network room. The first guys that built one built it in a closet.”

In fact, the network room on the first floor is in the Judge’s Chambers and in the solicitor’s office on the second floor, both in closets. The fiber optic comes in through the basement.

“Closets are used for storage, not to put IT and network (rooms), they are meant to go in a server room that is climate controlled and well protected,” West said.

Commissioner Alison Johnson asked West about how long this would last. West said it would be long term, adding that the important part of the improvement is the space to grow, which is available on the third floor.

Newberry Museum Improvements

West presented the proposed project involving the museum, which would include roof replacement and HVAC improvements, at a cost of $815,000.

When it comes to the roof, this project would remove the existing clay tile roofing to be replaced with new similar clay tiles. This would include roof deck repair, membrane covering and internal gutter rework.

According to West, the current roof was made in 1911 and the tiles are worn, cracked and dislodged, creating leaks which will continue until the roof is replaced.

The existing tiles once removed may be recycled or reused, there will be decking repairs (as needed), a new ice and water shield membrane will be installed to further ensure water-tightness and then new clay tiles will be installed. West added that the top middle TPO membrane will be replaced also, as well as the internal gutters being reworked to provide proper drainage and a new membrane and flashing install for the entire perimeter of the building.

West estimates the new roof should last 100 years.

When it comes to the HVAC improvements, there are two issues needing to be addressed:

1. Higher humidity beyond museum standards, especially in the summer.

2. The hot air rising to the ceiling and cold air at ground level.

The proposed course of action is to install large dehumidifiers tied into the main system located high in the rafters and one in the basement. This, per West, is to assist in humidity removal without over cooling with AC. A high velocity fan and wall chase will be installed to help with air circulation. These two proposed modifications will decrease the humidity and improve air flow.

Commission Chairperson Lisa Toland asked if the roof replacement would help with the AC cost. While West said that yes it would, a representative from the museum said it would not help with airflow.

Public Safety Complex/Friendly Fire Relocation

Three chiefs presented a project that would create a public safety complex (located at the old fairgrounds on Adelaide Street) that will house the Newberry Rescue Squad and the Friendly Fire Station, at a cost of $7.75 million.

Tommy Long, director of Newberry County public safety, said this new complex would provide for a full commercial kitchen to be able to provide meals during training and EOC operations (such as natural disasters). This complex would also provide bunk rooms for those stationed at the complex.

“This will provide for a training room that can also serve as a backup EOC, should the need arise. We will also have the ability to add full-time staff as emergency services continue to grow over time,” Long said.

Daniel Werts, chief of the Friendly Fire Station, said the relocation of the Friendly Fire Department would get them out of the downtown corridor, for traffic purposes and will give the station much needed space. Werts added that their current station is in need of repairs.

Chris Johnson, Newberry Rescue Squad chief, said a new location will give them proper storage of medical supplies, decrease response time, help with recruitment and retention and increase training opportunities county-wide.

As an added benefit, they said that Newberry County Hazmat (which does not have a physical station) could then be housed in what would become the old Newberry County Rescue Squad building.

Mawsons Way Improvements and Extension

Rick Farmer, Newberry County Economic Development director, presented a project that would improve Mawsons Way (located in the Newberry County Industrial Park) as well as create an extension. Farmer said the cost for both improvements and extension would be $4.4 million; however, he did say he received a verbal commitment from the state for a $2.5 million grant.

Farmer gave a few details on the road, which he said was built in the mid-1990s and has had no significant improvements, that he could find.

He said the road is in disrepair and the park population and traffic has tripled since 2017.

“This road is used by over 2,200 employees per day, with well over 300 truck movements per day,” he said.

The improvements would be about $1.6 million.

The extension would increase safety of ingress-egress by offering a second exit from the park, with a traffic signal at that point.

“A much safer egress for Komatsu employees, who currently must turn left on S.C. 219, facing a hill that creates a blind spot,” he said.

Farmer said the extension would open new sites for economic development as more expansion comes to the park. The cost for the extension is about $2.8 million.

Toland asked Farmer about the industries that would utilize the road paying for the improvements and extension; to which Farmer said he doesn’t know of examples of anyone being asked to pay for a public road.

Little Mountain Reunion Park Amphitheater

Mayor Jana Jayroe, presented a project for an amphitheater to be built in Reunion Park for $1.925 million.

“We would like to build and amphitheater on three lots the town owns, we purchased those lots five years ago. We have been slowly clearing them for some type of construction,” she said.

Jayroe said the project would entail clearing, building the amphitheater and adding sidewalks, bathrooms, electrical and fencing. She added this would be grass seating, not cement.

“We would have to extend electrical and sewer, which is not far,” she said.

Prosperity Well Rehab and Water Tank Construction

Mayor Derek Underwood presented this utilities project at the cost of $4.563 million.

At present, the Town of Prosperity serves over 800 water customers and offers fire protection through hydrants for the 1,292 residents. NCWSA is utilized for 100% for all water provided to the town at significant expense; however, the town does have potential duplicate sources of portable water.

“However, the facilities for these assets and the production equipment are currently offline, aging and in dire need of upgrades and rehabilitation to maintain environmental compliance and improve public health,” the submission form reads.

These upgrades will be expeditiously managed to alleviate any interference in water production to be transported to customers. With the system upgrades, tracking system water loss and non-revenue water will be easier to track and minimize. This will reduce redundant costs, as well as increase system revenue, assisting with increasing sustainability for the utility.

“Included in this estimate are diesel-powered generators to help ensure system integrity under emergency conditions. Also included is a 500,000-gallon elevated water tank to be located at a wellhead in town. This will ensure the availability of water for fire suppression throughout town and offer the opportunity to improve our ISO rating and comply with DHEC,” the submission form reads.

