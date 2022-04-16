NEWBERRY — The Newberry Museum recently announced the addition, as well as expansion, of several exhibits.

Located on the main level, the Pomaria Exhibit has been expanded to include the impact of the Pomaria Nursery on local landscapes and now has a display which includes William Summer’s desk and related items. As the founder of the Pomaria Nursery, the inclusion of personal items from William Summer and other members of his family now brings a personal connection to the story of the nursery. This exhibit has been enriched by both the loaned items from Tom Evers family, formerly of the Summer-Huggins House, and by Dr. James E. Kibler Jr. Kibler’s book entitled “Taking Root, The Nature Writings of William and Adam Summer of Pomaria,” has brought a renewed interested in the Pomaria Nursery and national attention to the nursery’s horticultural significance.

An addition on mezzanine level is that of items celebrating Newberrian, Ralph Rowe, who graduated from Newberry High School in 1942 and was drafted directly out of high school to play for the Cleveland Indians. Ralph Rowe was later to become a major league coach; and on display is the jersey and hat worn by Rowe when he was batting coach for the Baltimore Orioles during their World Series winning season in 1983. On loan from Rowe’s daughter, Char Rowe-McEwen of North Creek, New York, the items from Rowe can be viewed in the Professional Athletic Section of the museum.

On the lower Level of the museum are two new additions. Children’s art from Boundary Street and Newberry Elementary Schools is displayed in the Gallery Hall in conjunction with Newberry County First Steps and in observance of Week of the Young Child, celebrated during the month of April. Also located on the lower level is a tribute exhibit to Dr. J.J. Malnati, VMD, and a spotlight on a time when Newberry County was the, “Jersey Capital of America.” Malnati’s retrospective includes pictures from his carousel milking parlor at Bush River Jerseys and items relating to his distinction as being a nationally recognized Jersey dairymen. No other dairyman served as long on the Board of the National Jersey Cattle Association as “Doc” Malnati. An advocate for the Jersey breed, Malnati was in good company in Newberry and is showcased along with other Newberry Jersey dairymen, including the Parr Family, the Senn Family, and the Waldrop Family to name a few.

The installation of the long-awaited wedding exhibit (“She Said, YES!”) will begin later this month. Currently, several cases are being temporarily emptied and platforms constructed for this exciting exhibit. The museum will be closed April 21, 22 and 23 so that the exhibit can be staged. Opening with a soft opening on Tuesday, April 26, and an official opening on Saturday, May 7, the exhibit will run through the second week of August. After the installation of this exhibit, the museum will return to its regular hours of Tuesday through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no charge for admission. Stay tuned for more information about this exhibit.