NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster announced an arrest has been made for the shooting of a 36-year-old female on Drayton Street near Brown Chapel Road in the Helena community that occurred on Saturday, April 9th, 2022.

Henry Khalik Richardson, 20 years old, of 1404 Poplar St, Newberry, was taken into custody on April 13, 2022, for the offenses of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Richardson is being detained at the Newberry County Detention Center, according to a press release by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

Richardson went before a magistrate April 14, and his bond was denied on the charges. The release states Richardson will have to go before a General Sessions Judge for a bond.

Sheriff Foster praised the life-saving actions of the first arriving deputy, EMS, Newberry Rescue, and the medical helicopter that went toward saving the life of the 36-year-old female, who has now been able to communicate with investigators. Sheriff Foster stated, “This was a vicious attack on the victim who was able to remain calm and call 911 from her cell phone to get help.”

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the shooting and ask for anyone that has information regarding this incident should call 803-321-2222 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIMESC.