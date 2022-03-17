NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry officially welcomed its new Public Works Director, Charles “Kip” Gunter on Thursday, March 10.

Gunter joins the city with years of experience in the areas of public works and local government. He has worked for Aiken County Government, Aiken County Public Schools as well as most recently, with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.

Gunter describes himself as a career public servant, having gone into the Army right out of high school. He is an Iraq veteran and following his experience in the Army, he went to work for Aiken County.

He has over 15 years of experience working with Aiken County Government as a mechanic, buildings and grounds supervisor, and recently, director of public works. He has also spent time in his career as the director of maintenance and operations for Aiken County Public Schools. Gunter said he feels like his experience with both Aiken Public Works as well as the public school system has prepared him to be able to handle a broad spectrum of issues that may affect Newberry’s residents.

He loves people and enjoys helping them. Gunter said he enjoys kayaking, fishing, traveling and cooking.

“I most enjoy spending time with my family,” he said.

Gunter said he is looking forward to serving the citizens of Newberry. Originally from Batesburg, he said that Newberry has the same hometown feel.

“Newberry has a small town feel with a lot of attractions that larger cities have such as parks, festivals and the added charm of downtown,” he said. “Newberry offers the chance to help citizens and get to know them.”

City Manager Matt DeWitt said that Gunter’s requisite experience and perspective on public service will make a great addition to the Newberry team.

“Public Works will remain focused on keeping Newberry functioning and looking its very best under Kip’s guidance,” he said.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.