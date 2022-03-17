NEWBERRY — The Newberry softball team opened their South Atlantic Conference home slate on March 13, as they welcomed the Wingate Bulldogs to the Smith Road Complex. The Wolves used a Mackenzie Turner home run to hold off the Bulldogs in game one and then used a three run first inning and two additional insurance runs to complete the sweep. The wins were Newberry’s first over the Bulldogs since the 2018 season and moved the Wolves to 23-7 overall and 4-2 in SAC play.

Game one:

The Wolves put up a run in five of the six innings they batted in starting with Hannah Towery in the first reaching on an error to score Mallena Wright, who led off with a double. Wright drove in the second run of the game, scoring Tori Rose who reached on a fielder’s choice with one out in the inning.

Wingate plated two in the top of the third as they scored on a single and error to tie the game at two. The Wolves responded in the bottom of the third with a Mackenzie Turner RBI single to score Towery. In the bottom of the fourth, Wright drove home her second run of the game with an RBI double to score Rose who walked and stole second.

The Bulldogs tied the game with a two-run home run in the top of the fifth, but Turner blasted a one out home run to center to give the Wolves the 5-4 lead with two innings to go.

From there, Kasey Widmyer shut the Bulldogs down only allowing one Wingate player to reach the last two innings, and recorded her ninth complete game of the season. Widmyer struck out nine and only allowed one earned run in her seven innings of work to help the Wolves to the game one win.

Game two:

Wingate struck first with a solo home run in the first inning but the Wolves struck hard in the bottom half, putting a three spot on the scoreboard. It started with a Wright single and then she stole her 15th and 16th bases of the season to get to third where she was brought in by a Towery double to tie the game. Turner continued her hot offensive week as she followed Towery with a two-run shot to center field to give the Wolves the 3-1 lead.

Wingate got back to within one in the top of the third with another home run but that’s as close as the Bulldogs would get. In the bottom of the fourth, Sierra Brogdon launched the first home run of her collegiate career to make it 4-2.

Newberry concluded the scoring in the fifth as Towery ripped her third RBI-double of the game to give the game it’s final score of 5-2. Alexandrea Sullivan quelled two Wingate rallies in the sixth and seventh for her eighth complete game of the season.