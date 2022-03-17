NEWBERRY COUNTY — Rep. Rick Martin, Republican, today has filed his paperwork to run for reelection for State House of Representatives, District 40.

As previously reported in December of 2021, Martin was indicted by a Newberry County Grand Jury on charges of misconduct in office and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Following the announcement of the charges, Martin was suspended from the State House of Representatives.

Martin has pled not guilty.

S.C. Code of Laws does not prevent a candidate from running if under suspension. In fact, Section 8-13-560 states: “If the public official is involved in an election between the time of the suspension and final conclusion of the indictment, the presiding officer of the House or Senate, or the Governor, as appropriate, shall again suspend him at the beginning of his next term. The suspended public official may not participate in the business of his public office.”

Following his filing Martin said, “I didn’t do this (in regard to the indictments), I promised the people a minimum eight years, I’ve done everything to fulfill that promise. There are more roads done in this county since I took office, and I’m not badmouthing the previous person in this office. Since I took office, more roads have been done in Newberry County; I’ve been fighting to bring our tax dollars back to Newberry County.”

Martin also said there will soon be an announcement about more money coming into Newberry County.

“I just brought in a quarter of a million dollars to something, I’ll let you know beforehand,” he said.

When it comes to the indictments and forthcoming trial, Martin said, “I never did it, I’ve got so much proof that I didn’t do it. All of this is pure power politics at its greatest, all this is,” he said. “I look forward to proving my innocence.”

Martin is not the only candidate to file for the seat, Tammy Johns and Joseph White, both of Prosperity, have filed for the seat as Republicans.

