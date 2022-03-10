NEWBERRY — Newberry Hospital’s new roofing project has begun as of February 26, 2022.

“This project has taken a little longer to begin due to the pandemic and supply shortages associated with the pandemic,” said Brenda Williams, director foundation/marketing for NCMH.

Details are as follows:

• The roofing company began bringing in supplies and equipment in late February.

• The back row of parking in the lot, behind the hospital off of Evans Street, will be roped off for supplies and equipment.

• The first part of the project will be the removal of the rock currently on the roof, which is extremely noisy.

• Noise will be an issue throughout the project and NCMH appreciates everyone’s support as they move forward with the project.

• NCMH does not have a completion date at this time as much depends on the weather and the supply chain.

“Newberry Hospital appreciates everyone’s understanding as we move forward with this project,” Williams said.