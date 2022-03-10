OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — At the Pfeiffer Spring Invite, the Newberry women’s golf team finished the invitational in first place with an opening round of 324. They shot an identical second round of 324 to tally a total of 648 (+72). The Wolves finished just four strokes ahead of second place Mars Hill (652).

“This first place finish just opens the door to future possibilities of what we can achieve. The overall goal is to get this team to nationals,” said Head Coach Charles Van Horn.

A pair of 76s in round one and two from sophomore Sofia Liden led the way for the Wolves and notched Liden in a second place overall tie. Liden shot two birdies and six bogeys in round two for a team-low 152 over two rounds.

Freshman Ida Hansen finished the tournament tied for seventh overall. She shot a 79 (+7) and an 83 (+11) to finish with 162. Hansen also notched one birdie, three bogeys, and three double bogeys in round two.

Freshman Julia Järvholm rounded out Wolves in the top-15 with a 14th place finish after two rounds. Julia shot an 88 (+16) in round one and an 80 (+8) in round two to finish at 168.

The Wolves lone senior, Amiyah Starnes, wrapped up play tied for 21st overall. Starnes shot a total 173 with an 81 (+9) in round one and 92 (+20) for the final round.