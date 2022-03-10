WHITMIRE — Twin Rivers Capital recently announced they have secured a long-term lease with a Fortune 200 company, Dollar Tree, in the Town of Whitmire, according to James Brock, development manager with Twin Rivers Capital, LLC.

Brock said the Whitmire location will combine both Family Dollar and Dollar Tree items under one roof. This format is known as a ‘combo’ store and has been rolling out across the country with much success.

The store will be located at the former Piggly Wiggly at 26490 S.C. Highway 121, Whitmire.

An email from Twin Rivers Capital to The Observer stated: “The Family Dollar section of the store will offer frozen and refrigerated food, a selection of pantry goods, beauty and health merchandise, household supplies, basic apparel, baby and toddler necessities, pet food, electronics, toys and home décor items. With more than 4,000 Dollar Tree items, shoppers will find balloons and party supplies, Hallmark greeting cards, seasonal decorations and holiday gifts, do-it-yourself crafting essentials and school necessities.”

The store will occupy the space vacated by the grocery store, the remaining portion of the plaza, approximately 9,000 sq. ft., will be available for another retail tenant.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.