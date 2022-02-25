NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed Jerry Alewine, Ed.D. head of the respiratory therapy program, as interim dean of nursing and health sciences.

“Dr. Alewine has over 20 years’ experience in higher education management as a dean of health sciences at Piedmont Tech,” said Sid Parrish, Ph.D. vice president for academic affairs. “He has over 30 years’ experience as a health care practitioner and respiratory therapist. He knows what it takes to prepare highly qualified students for careers in health care. Dr. Alewine will be a great asset to the nursing department, and we look forward to working with him.”

Alewine is a lifelong resident of Newberry. Under his leadership, the college will continue to focus on academic excellence, student preparation and growth. The program boasts small classes with highly credentialed nursing instructors, a commitment to quality clinical experiences, and high first-time pass rates on the NCLEX-RN licensure exam.

The change comes as the college prepares to break ground Feb. 21 on a new state-of-the-art Nursing and Health Science Center at the corner of College and Evans streets in Newberry.

The college also announced that Dr. Jenny Lindler will serve as director of nursing. In this role, Lindler will oversee the fundamentals of the nursing program and serve as the college’s representative to state nursing associations.

Lindler is a 2011 graduate of the Newberry College nursing program and holds a doctorate in educational leadership with six years’ experience in higher education.

The transitions come after Dr. Susan Ludwick resigned in January as chair of the nursing department after three highly successful years in the role.