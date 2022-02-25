NEWBERRY — The Newberry College (9-1) baseball team rebounded with a 14-6 dismantling of the Bearcats of Lander University on February 19 at home.

Redshirt junior Kyle Baker (Gaston) picked up the win in relief as he tossed 3.1 scoreless innings for the Wolves, fanning three batters along the way. Freshman Tyler Chinpire (Jupiter, Fla.) started for Newberry and sophomores Tyler Tuck (Liberty) and Johnathan White (Simpsonville) shut down the game, not allowing an earned run.

Redshirt junior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) and redshirt sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) each tallied four RBIs in the contest, freshman Ben Freeman (Easley) tossed in a trio as well.

Newberry started strong in the bottom of the first and put up a three-spot in the inning. Back-to-back walks put runners aboard for the Wolves and Gibson recorded the first RBI of the game with a double. A Bearcats error allowed another to score.

Lander was able to put two more runs on the board in the top of the third on a two-run shot, but the Wolves were able to put up a run in the bottom of the frame to level the score back at four.

The fifth inning is where the Wolves really separated themselves as they were able to post three runs in the frame. After a two-out error, Gibson stepped up to bat and blasted a shot to the left field fence, she picked up the first inside the park home run of year and giving them two more runs. Another defensive miscue allowed the Wolves to plate an additional run.

A bases clearing double down the left field line by Marine in the bottom of the sixth further increased the margin for Newberry in the sixth.

Lander added two more runs to their total in the seventh, but the Wolves responded with a pair of their own in the bottom of the eighth to finish out the contest with the 14-6 final.