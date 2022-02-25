If we were asked to make a list of the things that are valuable to us, I’m sure the list would be long. But we need to remember things are just things, and at some point in our life they could be taken away.

But there is one thing we have control over, our name — and our reputation.

We should protect it from things in the world that influence us. And as Christians we should love and protect our name.

We should only go to places that we would take Christ. Say and do things just as if Christ is there with us. Being His child, He lives within our heart and He is with us everywhere we go. He sees everything we do and hears everything we say.

Being a Christian and carrying that name, when people see us and come in contact with us, do we represent Christ in a loving and caring way? Do we say and do the things that will honor His precious name?

“A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favor rather than silver and gold.” Proverbs 22;1.

“A good name is better than precious ointment.” Ecclesiastes 7:1.

