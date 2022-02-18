NEWBERRY – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) State Director for South Carolina, Saundra Glover, Ph.D, recently announced that USDA is investing $73.7 million to build and improve critical community facilities in South Carolina. This infrastructure funding will increase access to health care, education and public safety while spurring community development and building sound infrastructure for people living in rural communities.

“Essential community infrastructure is important for rural South Carolina,” Glover said. “These projects will ensure that these areas will enjoy the same basic quality of life and services enjoyed by urban areas and provide much needed access for residents living in those areas. When we invest in rural America, we help create jobs in those rural communities, improve the basic infrastructure needs for those residents and help develop and sustain the overall quality of life.

Glover highlighted 54 projects that USDA is making in three programs that will fund essential community services to help rural America build back better, stronger and more equitably than ever before. These programs include Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants, Community Facilities Loan Guarantees, and Community Facilities Disaster Grants.

Newberry College is one of those projects, they received a loan of $11,990,000. According to information provided by the USDA, this loan “will be used to provide additional financing on a CF Guaranteed Loan, B&I Guaranteed Loan and cover fees and costs associated with this loan for property located at 2100 College Street, Newberry. This project will help the school operate more efficiently.”