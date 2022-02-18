So often we fail to realize God is in control of our lives. We look around and see so much sickness and trouble, but if you’ll read in the Old Testament, you will see things were bad then too.

Let’s be reminded that a lot of times we ask for trouble when we are disobedient to God, but often He will let things come our way to help us grow.

We look to Jesus in the good times and the bad times.

“To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: a time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted; a time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; a time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance; a time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing a time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep and a time to cast away; a time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak; a time to love and a time to hate; a time to war, and a time of peace. What profit hath he that worketh in that wherein he laboureth?” Ecclesiastes 3: 1-9.

As God’s children, let’s try to be a blessing and a help to people we are around each day. A word of encouragement goes a long way. A smile usually brings another smile. A little joy brings happiness to others. Being a good listener helps also.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.