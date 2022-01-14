One aspect of the sanctuary that did not change is the windows, which tell a story.

NEWBERRY — In 1984, when the tornado came through Newberry one of the many buildings it damaged was Mayer Memorial Lutheran Church (1307 Drayton Street), along with other renovations, the church required a new sanctuary. This was the last time the church’s sanctuary was renovated, until now.

“We sold our parsonage and that money was designated for renovations and repair of the church, and we felt it was time to do it,” said church member Tricia Price.

After some research, members of the church contacted Church Interiors (based in High Point, N.C.), who came and spoke with the church members. Church member Darrah Jones said they picked what they wanted to do, took that to council and the renovations were soon on the way.

“We wanted to keep it traditional,” Jones said “We also wanted to lighten it up. We had problems with lighting, the choir couldn’t even see because the lighting was older.”

Price added that they basically did cosmetic work, such as lighting carpeting and painting.

Work on the sanctuary began in October of 2021, and was completed in December 2021. During that time, the church’s 75-100 members continued to meet and worship in the fellowship hall of the church.

“I think it is wonderful I can see, I spoke to a member who sits on the back pew who said she can actually see the hymn book now,” Price said.

Other members of the church described the completed renovations as wonderful, glorious and uplifting.

“To me, it was just a feeling when you first walked in and that is what I wanted it to be, just that feeling you get when you first walk in,” Jones said.

Mayer Memorial Lutheran Church first began in Newberry in 1899.

According to “One Hundred Years of Good News: A History of Mayer Memorial Lutheran Church” by Alice Danielsen Kinard, On July 16, 1861, Orlando Benedict Mayer, Jr. lost his father. He wanted to do something of lasting value to show his love and devotion for his father. Realizing also that the Lutherans of West End needed a place to worship, he decided to build a Lutheran church in the West End and give it as a free gift to the congregation as a memorial to his father.

This is where the church gets its name, Mayer Memorial Lutheran Church.

According to the church members, the current building is the church’s third. The first was lost in a fire in 1919, and the church outgrew the second building and a new one was constructed in the 1950s.

“We got back into this building in 1957,” said church member Peggy Derrick.

All three buildings have been located at the same location, 1307 Drayton Street.

A unique feature of the church is their windows, which were manufactured in 1984. The 54 windows tell a story, beginning with the Trinity; a feature of the church that truly must be seen.

In honor of the new sanctuary, the church will have a rededication this Sunday at 11 a.m., with Holy Communion.

Pastor Leon Rawl said they are looking forward to the rededication to the space and this will be a brief service that rededicates the sanctuary for the Lord’s work and service.

“We are looking at the future of Mayer through this rededication, we want the church to grow. Praying for the growth of Mayer and saying to the community, we are alive,” he said.

Mayer Memorial Lutheran Church’s sanctuary can hold about 350 individuals.

