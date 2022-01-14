Wolves men’s lacrosse ranked preseason #19

NEWBERRY — The Newberry men’s lacrosse team will begin the 2022 season ranked #19 nationally by USA Lacrosse Magazine.

The Wolves men’s lacrosse team looks to have back-to-back winning seasons after finishing their 2021 campaign at 7-5 (6-4, SAC) and ending the season with a convincing win over conference opponent Lincoln Memorial (21-3). The season was highlighted by a 13-7 upset victory over #15 ranked, and traditional national powerhouse, Limestone (Mar. 28), which gave the Wolves their first win over a ranked opponent in program history.

Newberry men’s lacrosse finished the 2021 season on a three-game win streak, and they look to capitalize on that in 2022.

The Wolves outscored opponents 172-139 in 2021, with eight players scoring double-digit goals and three collecting double-figure assists. Redshirt senior Kyle Dunklee led all wolves, scoring 31 goals and accumulating 24 assists through 12 games. Redshirt freshman Scott Reed ended the 2021 campaign with a four-goal and five-assist performance versus Lincoln Memorial (Apr. 17), bringing his goal total to 22 to finish the season.

The Wolves have an impressive 14 players returning from last season. Among the key offensive returners are attacker Scott Reed (22 Goals, 22 Assists), midfielder Zac Sunderland (12 Goals, 15 assists), and long-stick midfielder Tim Rosler who has been named preseason third-team All-American.

On the defensive side, the Wolves also bring back four versatile two-way midfielders in Dawson Brown, Dayton Vidovich, Ethan Canning, and Garet McMahon.

“Personally, I feel games are won with your defensive midfielders. We will be relying on this group to step up. We also have Owen Harrison, who has been showing us a very promising future,” Coach Nick Cotter said.

Newberry men’s lacrosse also welcomes three new Division I transfers. Attacker Zach Thompson (Stonybrook), midfield/attacker Norm Pitt (Hartford), midfield/attacker George Pitt (Hartford) all look to make an immediate impact in their first year in the program.

The Newberry Wolves kick off their season in February 2022. The opponent, time, and date are TBD. Continue following newberrywolves.com for more information.