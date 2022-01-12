NEWBERRY — Beginning Wednesday, January 12, Newberry Elementary School will temporarily shift all students from in-person learning to eLearning. There will be no school-related extracurricular or after school activities from January 12 through January 17. This shift to eLearning only applies to Newberry Elementary School. Virtual parent-teacher conferences will continue as scheduled on January 13 and 14.

Following publication on Jan. 11, the Newberry County School District announced the following:

Newberry Middle School and Newberry High School will shift to eLearning from January 12-January 17.

“We are currently experiencing a high number of students and staff who have been excluded from school, and as a result will temporarily shift Newberry Middle and Newberry High to eLearning. There will be no school-related extracurricular or after school activities from January 12 through January 17,” the Newberry County School District stated.

Virtual parent-teacher conference will continue as scheduled on January 13 and 14.

“This decision was not taken lightly. We recognize that a shift of this nature impacts families and child care, and of course, classroom instruction. However, it has become necessary as we struggle to maintain regular operations due to the percentage of staff at Newberry Elementary, Newberry Middle and Newberry High who are positive, symptomatic, and/or quarantined for COVID-19. There is also a growing number of student absences due to COVID-19. It is our goal to resume in-person learning at all three schools on Tuesday, January 18. However, we will monitor the numbers and staff availability over the weekend and notify parents and staff no later than Sunday, January 16, if an extension is warranted,” stated a press release sent from the Newberry County School District.