NEWBERRY — The Poppell Mart, located at 2855 Main Street, Newberry, is one of Newberry’s newest businesses, now about three-months old.

Rosie Poppell said she started her business online, and it grew from there.

“I’ve always done crafty things, and I started selling in my living room, selling on Facebook, then Shopify, then Etsy,” she said.

She said once she started selling on Etsy, “things kind of blew up.”

“I started looking around, and found my way here to this location,” she said.

Most of what is offered at Poppell Mart is homemade, either by Poppell or someone she knows. Some of her items include signs, holiday décor, key chains, etc. Poppell also has items she orders, such as t-shirts, barbecue sauce and other food items.

“Made in South Carolina, that is my goal, sometimes we may have something not from South Carolina, but we will mostly have made in South Carolina items,” she said.

The Poppell Mart is open Tuesday through Saturday at its Main Street location in the Heritage Plaza.

“I’d like to congratulate you, we are exited you are here. I think it is neat you’ve taken a home business, doing events like Oktoberfest, and now are a storefront. You are a young entrepreneur who started your own business and you’ve got a great spot here,” said Mayor Foster Senn.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.