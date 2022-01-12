United Way of the Midlands seeks Blueprint for Leadership students from Newberry County

COLUMBIA – United Way of the Midlands is accepting applications for Blueprint for Leadership, a comprehensive leadership and board development training program.

Blueprint for Leadership is designed to prepare participants to become effective board members and leaders in the nonprofit sector and is the only professional development course with a specific focus on nonprofit leadership.

“We’re excited about the 2022 Blueprint for Leadership cohort and hope to have representation from an array of nonprofits from Calhoun, Fairfield, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg and Richland counties to make this a fun and educational experience for these future community leaders,” said Elliott Epps, director of leadership and capacity building.

Blueprint for Leadership uses a structured, progressive curriculum integrated with practical, hands-on activities over an eight-week period. Class topics include nonprofit law, the roles and responsibilities of board members, strategic leadership, best practices in programs and nonprofit governance.

Classes begin in February 2022 and end in June 2022 with graduation held in June. Companies are encouraged to sponsor an emerging leader at their workplace. The cost is $800 for corporate sponsorships and $400 for public sector or nonprofit sponsorships.

All applications must be submitted by January 15, 2022. Space is limited.

Learn more about Blueprint for Leadership and apply online at uway.org/events/blueprint-leadership-2022. Contact Elliott Epps for more information or any questions at 803.733.5416 or eepps@uway.org.