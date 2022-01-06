Lowe’s donates to NCMH

NEWBERRY — Recently, Lowe’s of Newberry donated a generous amount in Food Lion gift cards to Newberry Hospital. The cards were used to purchase snack items for frontline departments throughout the hospital. This is part of the Lowe’s Corporation Hero Project.

“We are extremely thankful for the community’s continued support of our staff during this difficult time. A special thanks to Jake Faulkbur, the manager of Newberry’s Lowe’s, and their employees for supporting the hospital and our staff in this special way,” said Brenda Williams, director of the NCMH Foundation and marketing.