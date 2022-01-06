DeWitt elected to South Carolina Municipal Insurance Trust Board of Trustees

NEWBERRY – Matt DeWitt, city manager for the City of Newberry, was elected to a three-year term on the South Carolina Municipal Insurance Trust board of trustees. His term began January 1.

A 2002 graduate of Newberry College, DeWitt received his masters of public administration from Clemson University. He has served as city manager in Newberry since 2016.

The S.C. Municipal Insurance Trust program is member-owned and was established in the 1980s as a response to the lack of stable and affordable insurance coverage for SC cities and towns. In addition to insurance benefits designed specifically for municipal governments, the programs offer free on-site and online training, grant funding and other benefits.