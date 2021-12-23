Newberry College professor appointed to Piedmont Tech Commission

COLUMBIA — Dennis Lambries, Ph.D., instructor of political science at Newberry College, has been appointed to the Piedmont Technical Education Commission to represent Saluda County.

The commission is the governing body for Piedmont Technical College, which serves Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties. Members are recommended by their legislative delegation and appointed by the governor for four-year terms.

Lambries teaches a variety of political science courses at Newberry College, including American government, state and local government, parties and elections, public policy, public opinion and emergency management.

Prior to his arrival at Newberry, Lambries taught graduate and undergraduate courses at the University of South Carolina. He has also served as assistant director of the Survey Research Laboratory at the Institute for Public Service and Policy Research.

Lambries holds a bachelor’s degree from Chapman College, along with a master’s degree and a Ph.D. in public administration from the University of South Carolina.