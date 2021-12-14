NEWBERRY COUNTY — Rep. Rick Martin appeared in court on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, where he plead not guilty to the indictments of misconduct in office and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Martin also requested a jury trial for both indictmements.

Kinli Abee, assistant attorney general, provided further details to the charges.

Abee said that in Dec. 2019, officers responded to Martin’s home, due to an unrelated issue, as a result, all the children were removed from the home by the Department of Social Services. Then, on Dec. 6, 2019, according to Abee, Martin began making phone calls, one call to the director of DSS Michael Leach. She also says he made a call to the legislative liaison to the house of representatives and DSS.

Abee alleges that through the phone call with Leach, which she said was recorded, Martin threatened to cut the budget of DSS unless his children were returned that night. She further stated that Martin allegedly threatened Leach’s job.

She said that a phone call was made and a voicemail was left to the legislative liaison, which Martin allegedly threatened to cut the budget of DSS if his children were not returned.

Abee continued by saying that once the children were removed, the Martin’s 16-year-old foster daughter disclosed he allegedly provided her with wine coolers, while Martin’s wife was away in New York.

Abee then requested an appropriate bond be set and a no contact order be placed with the victims.

Martin’s attorney, James Todd Rutherford (who also serves as the S.C. House Minority Leader) said that Martin has lived in Newberry all his life and is in no way a flight risk.

Judge G.D. Morgan Jr. set a PR bond of $10,000 and granted the no contact order.

Martin, who was first elected in 2016, was suspended by the Speaker of the House, James Lucas, on Dec. 10, following the announcement of the indictments.

The following letter was sent to Martin by the speaker’s office:

“Today, the Speaker’s office received notice of criminal indictments against you. This letter is to inform you that, pursuant to South Carolina Code of Laws Section 8-13-560, you are hereby suspended from the South Carolina House of Representatives effective immediately. This suspension shall remain in effect, in accordance with Section 8-13-560, until the matters addressed in these indictments are resolved and either you are reinstated to the House of Representatives or the seat is declared vacant.”

