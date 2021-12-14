Wolves tennis partners with Special Olympics

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College tennis programs played host to the Special Olympics Tennis Jamboree, a positive energy tennis event that accommodated every level of Special Olympic/USTA Adaptive Tennis, at the Oakland Tennis Center.

“Because of COVID-19 shut-downs, all Special Olympic sports activity was completely shut down from April of 2020 through May of 2021,” said the organizer of Special Olympics Tennis in Central, S.C., David Andes. “That created a huge void for many of our athletes – especially the ones who live in group homes. In June 2021, we resumed practicing, but because of COVID-19 numbers, we were restrained from having any cross-county events. So, when the state Special Olympic office announced in October that we were free to move between counties, I contacted Newberry Head Coach Mark Gardiner about resuming our tradition of the Newberry Tennis Jamboree, and he jumped all over it.”

Despite the gap between the last time Newberry had hosted the event in Nov. 2019, the jamboree proved to be successful and beneficial for both the Special Olympics athletes as well as the Newberry College tennis players themselves.

“The interaction between the Newberry College Tennis Team and our Special Olympics athletes was wonderful to watch,” said Anthony Buzzetti, director of community outreach with the Special Olympics in South Carolina. “The Newberry College players treated our athletes with compassion and kindness. They quickly identified the skills of our Special Olympics athletes and structured their sessions accordingly. Our athletes were grateful for this experience and openly expressed their appreciation to this group of very talented tennis players. This event was a powerful reminder of how sport can help us overcome barriers and bring people together.”

“I love Newberry’s tennis team,” said Andes. “The camaraderie and community between the men’s and women’s teams is immediately noticeable. They love the sport, and they like each other. The fact that so many of the players are international makes the experience even more special. And the players were so quick to initiate with the Special Olympic athletes.”

The Wolves not only made a great impression with how they carried themselves, but they also impressed with their ability to teach the sport that they love to the Special Olympics athletes and give back to the community.

“I was astonished at how productive and successful our basic skills players were under the tutelage and encouragement of the college players,” said Andes. “One of our young players typically hits maybe 30 balls over the net in a 90-minute practice. The Newberry players led a timed, high-energy drill in which this same young player hit 86 balls over the net in 3.5 minutes. The whole environment was just inspiring for our players.”

After another successful Special Olympics Tennis Jamboree, there is now renewed hope that the event can return to the annual day of giving back through the power of sports that it had been for five years prior to the pandemic.