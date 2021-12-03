Day of prayer held at Memorial Park

NEWBERRY — The Baptist Women’s World Day of Prayer was recently observed in Memorial Park in downtown Newberry. The event was sponsored by New Enoree Baptist Educational and Missionary Association, under the leadership of Jessie J. Keeder, president of the Missionary Auxiliary.

The Master of Ceremonies was the Reverend Stanley Price, pastor of Bush River Baptist Church.

Women from churches within the Missionary Association read scripture to coincide with their careers, community involvement, etc. Each scripture read was followed by a prayer from a pastor from one of the churches.

Reverend C.W. Wilson pastor of New Hope Baptist Church and moderator of the New Enoree Baptist Educational and Missionary Association, gave closing remarks and benediction.

The Baptist Women’s World Day of Prayer is held every November, usually the first Monday of the month, but can be held anytime in November according to www.bwawd.org. In Newberry the day of prayer was supported by 22 churches that make up the New Enoree Baptist Educational and Missionary Association on the first Sunday each November, and was held outdoors at Memorial Park due to CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic.