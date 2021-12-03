Newberry Christmas Parade lineup

NEWBERRY — The following is the lineup for the Newberry Christmas Parade, hosted by the Newberry Jaycees, which will take place at 1 p.m. on Dec 4, with lineup beginning at 11 a.m.
1. Grand Marshal Coach Phil Strickland
2. Grand Marshal Coach Todd Knight
3. NHS JROTC
4. Girl Scouts Troop 1789
5. Bike Baby LLC.
6. Madison Rivers – Miss Newberry Academy
7. Miss Sherry’s Taste of Home
8. Enitity
9. Martin Street Beer Parlor
10. Newberry County Sheriff’s Department
11. Newberry County Sheriff’s Department
12. Representative Rick Martin
13. Mayor Foster Senn
14. Lorex Drugs
15. Senator Ronnie Cromer
16. Councilperson Jackie Holmes
17. Newberry Opera House Guild
18. Bush River Baptist Church
19. Ricky Bedenbaugh
20. Carlton Kinard, Newberry City Council District 3
21. Nick Shealy, Newberry County Council
22. Joy Ride LLC.
23. Lisa’s Delicious Delights and Catering LLC.
24. Broncos Pee Wee Football Champions
25. The Kountry Powder Puffs (Chapter of the Red Hat Society)
26. Shear Genius
27. Earwood’s Karate Dojo
28. Earwood’s Karate Dojo
29. House of God
30. Carrol Addy
31. Douglas and Cannon Real Estate
32. Arthur Swanson
33. Newberry Shrine Club
34. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
35. Franklin – Summer Insurance
36. Franklin – Summer Insurance
37. Newberry First Baptist Church
38. Karen Smith, Newberry County Treasurer
39. Cockcroft’s Bail Bonding, LLC
40. Koon’s Saw Mill
41. Sease’s Tree Service
42. Sease’s Tree Service
43. Women Connecting Women of ABWA
44. Pi Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.
45. Newberry Literacy Council
46. Newberry Democratic Party
47. Samsung
48. D.C. Dance Works
49. D.C. Dance Works
50. Restoration Outreach Church
51. Elvis Petty #43
52. PetCare Of Newberry
53. Newberry County Coroner’s Office
54. Mark Hipp Garage and Wrecker Service
55. Mark Hipp Garage and Wrecker Service
56. Newberry High School Cheerleading
57. Miss Newberry
58. Miss Newberry Teen
59. St. Mark’s Catholic Church
60. Living Hope
61. Living Hope
62. MO3SOLES
63. Diamond Jade
64. Chiefs Youth Football
65. Newberry Jaycees
66. Newberry Fire Department Honor Guard
67. Newberry Fire Department
68. Santa