Newberry Christmas Parade lineup

NEWBERRY — The following is the lineup for the Newberry Christmas Parade, hosted by the Newberry Jaycees, which will take place at 1 p.m. on Dec 4, with lineup beginning at 11 a.m.

1. Grand Marshal Coach Phil Strickland

2. Grand Marshal Coach Todd Knight

3. NHS JROTC

4. Girl Scouts Troop 1789

5. Bike Baby LLC.

6. Madison Rivers – Miss Newberry Academy

7. Miss Sherry’s Taste of Home

8. Enitity

9. Martin Street Beer Parlor

10. Newberry County Sheriff’s Department

12. Representative Rick Martin

13. Mayor Foster Senn

14. Lorex Drugs

15. Senator Ronnie Cromer

16. Councilperson Jackie Holmes

17. Newberry Opera House Guild

18. Bush River Baptist Church

19. Ricky Bedenbaugh

20. Carlton Kinard, Newberry City Council District 3

21. Nick Shealy, Newberry County Council

22. Joy Ride LLC.

23. Lisa’s Delicious Delights and Catering LLC.

24. Broncos Pee Wee Football Champions

25. The Kountry Powder Puffs (Chapter of the Red Hat Society)

26. Shear Genius

27. Earwood’s Karate Dojo

29. House of God

30. Carrol Addy

31. Douglas and Cannon Real Estate

32. Arthur Swanson

33. Newberry Shrine Club

34. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

35. Franklin – Summer Insurance

37. Newberry First Baptist Church

38. Karen Smith, Newberry County Treasurer

39. Cockcroft’s Bail Bonding, LLC

40. Koon’s Saw Mill

41. Sease’s Tree Service

43. Women Connecting Women of ABWA

44. Pi Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

45. Newberry Literacy Council

46. Newberry Democratic Party

47. Samsung

48. D.C. Dance Works

50. Restoration Outreach Church

51. Elvis Petty #43

52. PetCare Of Newberry

53. Newberry County Coroner’s Office

54. Mark Hipp Garage and Wrecker Service

56. Newberry High School Cheerleading

57. Miss Newberry

58. Miss Newberry Teen

59. St. Mark’s Catholic Church

60. Living Hope

62. MO3SOLES

63. Diamond Jade

64. Chiefs Youth Football

65. Newberry Jaycees

66. Newberry Fire Department Honor Guard

67. Newberry Fire Department

68. Santa