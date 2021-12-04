Get away with the Palmetto Trail

Holidays! We love ‘em, but If you’re itching for some quiet time away from the craziness that seems an inevitable part of the Halloween to New Year’s stretch, think about an escape to nature. Next month we’ll talk about some overnight getaways, combining camping with a bit of a hike on the trail, but for now, here are a couple of suggestions for good day trips to lesser-known passages of the Palmetto Trail. These are short, and easy and since each is about an hour from Newberry, you can get out of town and back again by dinner time. They’re kid-friendly, and thus perfect if one of you needs some time to shop or wrap gifts without an audience.

Cedar Springs Passage, just south of Spartanburg, is one of the shortest passages at 2.9 miles and connects the Croft Passage with the Hub City Passage. It begins at the site of one of the Revolutionary War battles (perhaps skirmish would be a better term for this one) that positioned the Patriots to ultimately turn the tide of the war at Kings Mountain. This battle also has some fun family dynamics.

In July of 1780, Col. John Thomas Jr. was camped with his men at Cedar Springs. John Thomas Sr. and another son were imprisoned at Ninety-Six. While visiting her husband and son, Col. Thomas’s mother overheard some conversation about Major Patrick Ferguson’s plans to attack her other son’s encampment. Jane Thomas got on a horse and rode 60 miles through the night to warn John Thomas Jr. The main thread of the story follows John Thomas’s clever entrapment of the Loyalists, but frankly, I think his mom is pretty interesting too. Who can ride 60 miles, through pitch dark, on bad roads? That was some lady!

Back to John Thomas Jr. Having been warned, he moved his troops to the back of the campsite, leaving his campfires burning. When the Loyalists arrived, they charged the campfires and were met with a concentrated volley from the hidden Patriots that killed several of their number. The Loyalists retreated to Gowen’s Fort in the northern part of the county and John Thomas and his troops were able to fight another day.

A historical marker along the trail explains its historical significance. The passage is interesting for another reason too—part of it is located on the grounds of the S.C. School for the Deaf and Blind, where the passage is marked in Braille as well as more typical signage. The first mile is designed to be used by deaf and blind students, as well as the general public.

Staying with the military theme, but jumping ahead about 150 years, consider the Fort Jackson Passage which begins near downtown Columbia. Fort Jackson was named for Andrew Jackson, our seventh president, and became a military installation in 1917 when it was established to train troops to fight in WWI. It is a great site for mountain bikes, since it’s flat and passes through a beautiful pine forest. If you want to stick to the woods, park at Gate 5, off Leesburg Road. For the full military effect, enter at Gate 1 and travel a few miles through the installation before hitting the woods. (If you enter at Gate 1, you will need your ID to get permission to hike through the base; consider calling ahead for details. The trailhead at Gate 5 off Leesburg Road is outside the installation gate, so no pass is necessary at this time.) Once you come to Gate 5, you will be outside the base and back in the piney woods where the trail passes Weston Lake before ending up at the McCrady National Guard installation. Although this entire passage is around 16 miles, there are several access points along the way which will allow you to break up your trip into shorter distances.

If you have extra time, you can turn right onto Rt. 601 (McCord’s Ferry Road) until it intersects Rt. 378. Turn left, toward Sumter and travel a short way to the boat ramp and fishing access point on the Wateree River. Drop a line in the water, or just admire the scenery before heading home. Soon, it will be possible to travel from Fort Jackson all the way to the coast, if you choose, as we connect a few small gaps in the trail. An added bonus will be a spur trail to the top of Cooks Mountain in the new DNR Wateree Heritage Preserve. We’re excited to get that work going!

For details about either of these passages please visit www.palmettoconservation.org/palmetto-trail/ As always, if you have questions, want a guided walk or a presentation, or are interested in volunteering, please contact me at fmiller@palmettoconservation.org.

