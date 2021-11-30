NEWBERRY — Newberry High School student, Viviana Sanchez Gomez, was recognized by the Newberry County School Board on Nov. 15 after she was selected as an athletic training aid at the North/South All-Star Game.

The game will be played on Dec. 11 at the Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach. Gomez was selected by a panel of seven athletic trainers from around South Carolina.

“She was chosen based off her character, abilities and responsibilities as an athletic trainer student aide at Newberry High School,” said Carson Ware, Ed.D., chief human resources officer. “Congratulations to Viviana and her supervisor/coach, Caitlin Hart.”

