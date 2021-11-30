Wolves women’s comeback falls short

NEWBERRY— Newberry women’s basketball took on Anderson University at home this Nov. 27, falling by a score of 72-60 after dropping into a third-quarter deficit.

Holly Davies connected on a three-pointer just eight seconds into the game, but then the Wolves’ shooting went cold. They were held without another field goal until 3:30 in the first quarter as Anderson built up a 14-5 lead. While Newberry made four of their last six shots in the period, the Trojans kept up to hold a seven-point advantage.

Scoring was again hard to come by for the Wolves until late in the second quarter, when they went on a 7-0 run in the final two minutes. The difference this time was defense, as Anderson was held to 11 points on 4-22 shooting in the second, allowing the Wolves to close to within two off a Giulia Bongiorno layup with four seconds on the clock.

After watching their lead decrease to two points at halftime, the Trojans came out aggressive in the third, scoring on fast-breaks as they went on a 13-1 run over the first six minutes. The Wolves responded with a pair of jumpers by Tyla Stolberg and a three-pointer by Mylaysia Gates, but Anderson collected 10 points off turnovers in the period to give them an 11-point advantage.

The Wolves got off to a much faster start in the fourth quarter, connecting on three layups and a three-pointer in the opening minutes to cut the deficit to six. But even though they doubled their output from the previous quarter, the Trojans were always able to respond.

With the score at 65-58 with under three minutes to play, Newberry’s shooting went cold as the Trojans scored seven of the last nine points to walk away with the victory.

Four players scored in double figures for the Wolves, with Holly Davies and Talia Roberts scoring 12 apiece while Ericka Wisely and Tyla Stolberg each had 11. Mylaysia Gates led all players with 14 rebounds while Anderson’s Shameka McNeill scored a game-high 24.