NEWBERRY — Newberry County Democrats are returning to hybrid (live plus Zoom) meetings with their November meeting. After a hiatus in live meetings for some months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local Democrats will meet in person plus on Zoom on Thursday, November 18. Because of the need to work around the speaker’s schedule, the group will meet at 6 p.m. this time instead of the usual 7 p.m.

Newberry County Democrats will meet at the Newberry College Center for Teacher Education, which is in the former Speers Street School, 1121 Speers Street, Newberry SC 29108.

The speaker for this month’s meeting will be State Representative Krystle Matthews (D–Berkeley and Charleston Counties). State Rep. Matthews has recently announced that she will be running for U.S. Senator next year. That position is currently held by U.S. Senator Tim Scott, who will running once again for that office. State Rep. Matthews will also face opposition in the Democratic primary from Angela Geter, who is currently Chair of the Spartanburg County Democratic Party.

State Rep. Matthews will likely speak for 10 to 15 minutes, after which she will answer questions from the audience.