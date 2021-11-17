NEWBERRY — Hosting the Southeast Regional Challenge on Friday, Nov. 12, the Newberry women’s basketball team took on Columbus State University to open their season.

The Wolves got off to a hot start, hitting two of their first three field goals as they took a six-point lead just over a minute into the first quarter. As the Cougars chipped away at the deficit, Newberry consistently had an answer as they pulled down seven offensive rebounds in the period, coming away with a 14-9 lead.

With the offense cooling off, the second quarter saw the Wolves struggle with turnovers, coughing the ball up four times early on. Then guard Payton Cronen scored on back-to-back possessions, first with a fast-break jumper, then hitting a three-pointer to extend the lead to eight points. But the team managed only one more field goal in the period as the Cougars went on a 10-2 run to tie the game at 21 heading into the break.

Columbus State turned up the intensity in the third quarter, employing a full-court press and playing with renewed physicality. Facing constant pressure from a team with superior size, the Wolves struggled to find rhythm offensively, scoring just six points in the period on 2-11 shooting.

Newberry rediscovered their offensive identity in the 4th quarter, cutting into the lead with a quick three-pointer from Mylaysia Gates followed by a Holly Davies runner in the paint on the ensuing possession. Looking to build momentum, they cut the deficit to nine off Courtney Virgo’s three-pointer 7:45 left to play, but the Cougars were able to retake control of the game as the Wolves’ shooting cooled off, falling by a score of 56-39.