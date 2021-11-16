NEWBERRY — Newberry County has announced two candidates from whom it will choose a new county administrator.

The two candidates below each have an array of professional and personal accomplishments and represent a diverse and strong applicant pool for Newberry County to choose its administrator. The two candidates are:

• Christopher Inglese; and

• Leonard Sossamon.

Christopher Inglese has over 20 years of experience in public administration, urban planning and local governmental law and currently serves as director of planning and community development for the City of Georgetown.

Leonard Sossamon has more than 30 years of local government experience with focused expertise in economic development, community development, financial operations and organizational change and development. Currently, he serves as interim city manager for Port Richey, Florida.

“Newberry County is confident the candidates represent a well-qualified group of individuals who have devoted their careers to serving the public. The county will move forward with the hiring process and looks forward to filling the county administrator position,” the official press release stated.