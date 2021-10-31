NEWBERRY — On Nov. 13 (rain or shine), residents are invited to celebrate and honor the men and women who served the United States during Newberry’s annual Veterans Day Parade at 10 a.m.

The parade is sponsored by the American Legion Post 24, 219 and the Newberry County Veteran Affairs Office. The parade lineup will begin at 9 a.m. The Parade will begin on Main and Calhoun and make its way to Memorial Park.

Contact Eugene Wilson at 803-276-0408 or David Parnell at 803-321-2161 for information on how to participate. There is no entry fee this year.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.