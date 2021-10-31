NEWBERRY — Newberry County Memorial Hospital is among the top 10% in the nation for Joint Replacement and a recipient of the Joint Replacement Excellence Award according to new analysis by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 31 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.

Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Awards recognize hospitals with superior performance in specific specialty lines and specialty focus areas. For example, from 2018-2020, patients treated at hospitals receiving the Joint Replacement Specialty Excellence Award have, on average, 61.1% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award. Additionally, patients treated at hospitals which did not receive the Joint Replacement Specialty Excellence Award are, on average, 2.57 times more likely to experience one or more complications in the hospital than if they were treated at hospitals that did receive the award.

“We want to provide information to make finding a healthcare specialist an easier experience for consumers. Patients can feel confident knowing that hospitals that are recognized for their performance in Joint Replacement provide high-quality care and superior outcomes,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science, Healthgrades.

“Providing safe, quality, patient centered care is integral to the culture at Newberry Hospital. The recognition we continue to receive for our Joint Replacement Program demonstrates the dedication our staff, physicians and leadership have to provide the best care possible to those who choose to receive their healthcare at Newberry Hospital. Thank you to our team who have earned this national recognition,” Meg Davis, chief nursing officer (CNO) at Newberry Hospital said.

Newberry County Memorial Hospital has also been recognized for the following clinical achievements:

• Five-Star recipient for total knee replacement in 2022.

• Five-Star recipient for total hip replacement for four years in a row (2019-2022).

• Five-Star recipient for hip fracture treatment for eight years in a row (2015-2022).

For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 31 common conditions and procedures and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected), and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected).