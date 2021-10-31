Pictured, left to right: Lillie Bates, Alan Davis, Liz Rivera, Peggy Barnes-Winder and John Glasgow of Living Hope; Alecia Klauk and George McConnell of We Care.

John Glasgow, executive director of The Living Hope Foundation, presents George McConnell, board chair of We Care, a plaque of appreciation for their donation on Oct. 18.

CHAPIN — We Care Interfaith Ministry has made a donation of a refrigerated truck to The Living Hope Foundation’s food pantry. The keys to the truck were passed to Living Hope at We Care’s board meeting on Monday Oct. 18.

“We are so excited about this gift, you have made it so much easier for us to serve with this donation,” said John Glasgow, executive director of The Living Hope Foundation, said.

“To know that that little truck is going to keep going and feed more people just blesses my socks off. Thank you for the opportunity to work together, it’s a joy,” said Alecia Klauk, executive director of We Care.

The Living Hope Foundation has been in the process of acquiring a new building for their food pantry, and had been “counting pennies” to see how they could afford a vehicle at the same time, explained Glasgow.

“We serve about 500 families a month; we serve about 20,000 people a year through our pantry. We are just so excited we can continue to build what we do because the need is out there.” he said. “You have made it so much easier, so much simpler to do what we do.”

The Living Hope Foundation is currently in the process of revamping the old TKE building (1830 Nance Street) at the corner of Nance and Chapman Streets for the food pantry. Currently, the pantry is housed at New Enoree Baptist Church (180 Dove Drive) outside of Newberry, the new location is in town and centrally located to serve.

Living Hope also holds a monthly drive-thru food distribution at the Oakland Community Center at 980 1st Street in Newberry on the third Wednesday of the month.

We Care also hosts a mobile food pantry monthly at The Oakland Community Center on the second Tuesday of the month. For more information about We Care check out www.chapinwecare.org.

For more information on The Living Hope Foundation contact Glasgow at 803-924-4104 or look for their Facebook page.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, and a board member of The Living Hope Foundation. Reach him at 803-768-3117.