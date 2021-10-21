NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has released the names of two fatalities following a motorcycle collision on interstate 26 over the weekend.

Barry Alfred Kohl, 48, and Shelly Leigh Kohl, 46, both of Fountain Inn, were identified as the decedents.

According to Corporal Joe Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Barry Kohl was driving a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle with Shelly Kohl as a passenger. According to both Hovis and Kneece, neither were wearing a helmet.

Hovis explained the wreck as follows, Barry Kohl was traveling east on I-26 when he changed lanes to avoid striking slower traffic ahead, at that time he struck a 2009 Chevrolet SUV. This caused the motorcycle so spill back into its original lane and was struck by a Toyota minivan.

Barry Kohl and Shelly Kohl were then ejected, Hovis said that Barry Kohl died at the scene and Shelly Kohl was transported by helicopter to the Richland Hospital. Shelly Kohl passed away at the hospital.

There were no other injuries in this collision, per Hovis.

This incident remains under investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

