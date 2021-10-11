City of Newberry to buy Newberry Observer building

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry is in the process of purchasing the former Newberry Observer building with plans to redevelop the property into a new home for the Newberry Arts Center.

The city took the first step toward purchasing the property, located at 1716 Main Street, on August 10 when City Council gave City Manager Matt DeWitt the go-ahead to enter negotiations for the purchase.

DeWitt said that with what the building has meant to the community, the city was excited to breathe new life back into the structure.

“1716 Main Street is really the entrance way into the city’s historic downtown district,” DeWitt said. “With Newberry’s storied history of preservation of the arts, the Newberry Arts Center really makes the perfect entrance way into what I see as the city’s ‘Historic Arts’ district.”

The building, which was constructed in 1958 according to records, was formerly the site of a Winn Dixie grocery store before transitioning to The Newberry Observer in 1980.

Prior to 1980, the newspaper was located at 1215 Boyce Street, the current location of The Cabana restaurant.

Marquerite Palmer, program manager of the Newberry Arts Center, said they are committed to welcoming the entire community to participate, appreciate and create in this new space.

“Learning to be a maker is for all ages, races, genders, backgrounds and beliefs,” Palmer said. “Learn to sew, paint, quilt, write a play, carve wood, write songs, make poetry and books, draw, make pottery, tell stories, play music, make sculptures, learn stage design, create costumes, embroidery, knit and the list goes on.”

Palmer said the Newberry Arts Center could partner with artists in the community to teach their techniques and showcase their work, stressing that this space was for all to enjoy.

The additional space in this building, she said, meant more space for classes, workshops and events as well as more convenient access to the building and facilities.

Mayor Foster Senn said he was equally as excited for a new home for the Newberry Arts Center, with more space equaling more programs and more opportunities for all ages -from children to seniors.

“The Newberry Arts Center staff does an outstanding job and have helped lead great growth of the visual arts in Newberry,” Senn said. “This new space will open a new chapter for the arts in Newberry.”

At this time, the city has not set a date for the start of the redevelopment of the building.

Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Scott Sawyer said Newberry was being recognized as a leader in the arts community with the Newberry Opera House laying a foundation and the arts center expanding the statewide recognition of the “arts scene” that Newberry had become.

“We are excited about this opportunity to grow the program,” he said.

While the home of the Newberry Arts Center is moving, its current location, at 1200 Main Street, Newberry, will still house the Artisans Shop, Palmer said. This shop features work by both local and area artists available for viewing and purchase. It is open Tuesday through Fridays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with plans to open on some Saturdays.

DeWitt said the city could not thank Joe and Mary McDonald enough for their generosity and keeping the community in mind by allowing the city’s arts program to call the ‘Old Newberry Hotel’ home over the years.

“We look forward to the Artisans Shop continuing to call the hotel home and continuing to grow the arts in Newberry, S.C.,” he said.

Scott Champion, CEO of Champion Media, parent company of The Newberry Observer, said, “The Newberry Observer is glad to see the city purchase the building for the Arts Center, The Newberry Observer is moving to 1110 Harrington Street, Newberry, which will better fit the needs of The Newberry Observer and it’s current staff. This is an exciting move for both the Arts Center and The Newberry Observer.”

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.