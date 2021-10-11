NEWBERRY — Members of the community are in for a treat on Saturday, Oct. 16 as the “World Famous Hejaz Shriners Parade” will be held in downtown Newberry.

According to Jamie Smith, event organizer, this parade is open to everyone and local businesses, churches and social groups are welcome to participate. The parade lineup will begin at 9 a.m. at Calhoun and Main streets. The parade itself will begin at 10 a.m. and will begin on Main Street near Calhoun Street and end at Main Street near Nance Street.

“Hejaz Shriners is a member of the Shriners International that supports 22 Shriners Hospitals across the country, Canada and Mexico. Specializing in pediatric orthopedics, burns, cleft lip and palate, among others. Hejaz Shriners will be in Newberry October 15-17, 2021, celebrating their Annual Fall Ceremonial. Newberry County has a rich history of dedicated Masonic Shriners and we are proud to have our activities back in Newberry,” Smith said.

Smith said there is no set deadline for those interested in participating in the parade and they will not turn anyone who wants to participate away. There is no cost to participate.

Call Smith for details on participation at 803-348-8235.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.