Newberry — Another Main Street Shop and Dine Night is coming to downtown Newberry. For the September 3 event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. visitors are encouraged to stroll Downtown Newberry’s streets for live music from local artists via Newberry Made, golf cart history tours from Joy Ride Tours, and giveaways from WKDK’s Rolling Radio show.

Additionally, downtown bars and restaurants are now permitted to serve beer and wine to-go to interested patrons visiting the 4-9 p.m. event, so patrons may enjoy a glass of their beverage of choice while they visit.

Blocking the road from vehicular traffic allows businesses to take advantage of the extended outdoor space in the downtown district, to assist in alleviating customer concerns surrounding crowded indoor areas during the coronavirus pandemic. Visitors are requested and expected to mask up, particularly when indoors, so all can comfortably and safely enjoy a nice evening strolling through downtown Newberry’s Main Street.

Visitors are encouraged to contact any restaurant or business they wish to visit prior to their arrival to make reservations for outdoor dining and share with retailers their excitement for sidewalk shopping.

Vehicular traffic will be blocked along Main Street from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. To ensure pedestrian safety, all cars parked along Main Street must be removed by 3 p.m. Those partaking in beer and wine to-go from downtown’s bars and restaurants are reminded they must provide their photo ID to purchase and will be prohibited from taking beer and wine outside of the official boundaries of the event.

The City of Newberry plans to continue the downtown promotion through the remainder of the 2021 calendar year, on the first Friday of each month.

For more information call 803-321-1015. Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).