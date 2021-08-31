Men’s soccer voted 11th in SAC Preseason Poll

NEWBERRY — Newberry men’s soccer finished 11th in the South Atlantic Conference’s Preseason Poll announced by the conference office on Aug. 25. The Wolves received 38 points, just one point behind Coker and ahead of only Catawba.

Following a trying season in which the Wolves finished 1-5 in conference play, the SAC appears to expect a similar result this year. But while Newberry was only able to tally one goal in their first four games last season, they improved down the stretch to score six over their final three matches, including a 3-2 victory over Queens for their lone win.

The bulk of last season’s young roster also returns, including five of the six leaders in minutes played last spring. Between the experience gained from the returning starters and an influx of new talent including several international players, the Wolves have their sights much higher than the rest of the conference does.

The Wolves will face Emmanuel College (Ga.) in a scrimmage on August 28, at Smith Road Complex before officially kicking off the season on September 1, with a 7:30 p.m. home match against USC Aiken.