PTC holds manufacturing class in Newberry

NEWBERRY — The Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Economic Development and Continuing Education Division recently conducted a manufacturing basic skills class at the Newberry Adult Learning Center.

Participants received training in teamwork as well as resume writing and interviewing. Those who successfully completed the certification assessments also received OSHA 10 General Industry, Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt, and forklift certifications during the weeklong training.

In addition, participants had the opportunity to speak with industry representatives from Samsung, Maclean Power Systems and Hire Dynamics on the last day of the course.

More Basic Skills workshops are coming up at the PTC Center for Advanced Manufacturing in Laurens starting August 10 and on the Greenwood Campus starting August 16. Contact Trish Buis at buis.p@ptc.edu or 864-941-8420 for more information.